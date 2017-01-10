Ford looks to the future

Ford looks to the futureJan 10, 2017
More electric vehicles, a fully self-driving car by 2021, plus the re-introduction of the Bronco midsize SUV and Ranger midsize pickup truck; all in addition to the new 2018 model F-150 and all geared toward the “evolution,” in the words of Bill Ford, the OEM’s executive chairman, of a “City of Tomorrow” concept.
“By solving the mobility challenge, we have the chance to create a better world for future generations. It’s both an exciting opportunity and a big responsibility,” Ford said during remarks at the 2017 North American International Auto Show. (All photos courtesy of Ford Motor Co.)