Ford looks to the future

The new 2018 model F-150 goes on sale this fall and will be built at Ford’s Dearborn Truck Plant in Dearborn, MI, and the OEM’s Kansas City Assembly Plant in Claycomo, MO.

Another nameplate being revived from Ford’s past is the Bronco, which will adorn a new midsize SUV that will join the OEM’s global vehicle portfolio in 2020. The Bronco will also be built at Ford’s Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne, MI, the OEM said. Ford discontinued its original Bronco back in 1996 . “The Bronco will be a no-compromise midsize 4x4 utility for thrill seekers who want to venture way beyond the city,” said Joe Hinrichs, Ford’s president of The Americas.

Near-term, Ford plans to bring back its Ranger midsize pickup truck to its North American vehicle lineup in 2019, to be manufactured at its Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne, MI. The Ranger model seen here started assembly at a Ford plant in Nigeria in the fourth quarter of 2015 as part of the OEM’s expansion in Middle East and Africa. Ford ceased production of the Ranger for the North American market just over five years ago , though the OEM kept building it for other global markets.

Ford recently created a “City Solutions” team to work with major cities around the world to help solve congestion issues and help people move more easily, today and in the future. That team is part of the OEM’s “City of Tomorrow” vision that sees how near-term mobility advancements – including autonomous and electric vehicles, ride-sharing and ride-hailing and connected vehicles – interact with urban infrastructure and create a “transportation ecosystem.” For example, Bill Ford said he is “imagining a world in which reconfigurable roads fluidly respond to commuter needs and traffic flow [with] bikes and drones providing last-mile solutions for both people and goods.”

Bill Ford, Ford’s executive chairman, talked about how the OEM is “evolving” into a “smart mobility company,” developing a global “City of Tomorrow” vision to help address growing mobility challenges in urban environments, including gridlock and air pollution. “This is an issue that goes far beyond congestion," he said. "It is one that represents a massive challenge to mankind that affects our well-being and access to health care, clean drinking water, food, a safe place to live and even the ability to find work."

Raj Nair, Ford’s executive vice president of product development and chief technical officer, talked about Ford’s Transit Custom plug-in hybrid taxi, which the automaker is currently testing in New York and several major cities. The OEM is adding 13 new electrified vehicles to its lineup and investing $4.5 billion in the next five years to build more of them, including hybrid versions of the F-150 and Mustang, two pursuit-rated hybrid police vehicles, and a fully electric small SUV with an estimated range of at least 300 miles.

Ford noted that there are big differences between the Fusion Hybrid self-driving sedan ait is testing now and the fully autonomous level 4-capable vehicle it plans to put into commercial operation in 2021. That 2021 self-driving vehicle will not have a steering wheel, gas or brake pedal and will be deployed in a ride-hailing or ride-sharing style of service.

Ford began using its hybrid Fusion vehicle platform three years ago to test a variety of self-driving technologies and still expects to build a high-volume, fully autonomous SAE level 4-capable vehicle by 2021 ; an effort discussed in more detail by Chris Brewer, chief program engineer for the Ford Autonomous Vehicle Development program, here .

Ford said its next-generation Fusion Hybrid autonomous development vehicle uses electrical controls that are closer to production-ready, while the new “sleeker” design of its LiDAR sensors offer a more targeted “field of vision” for self-driving operation – enabling the vehicle to use just two sensors rather than four, while still getting just as much data.

More electric vehicles, a fully self-driving car by 2021, plus the re-introduction of the Bronco midsize SUV and Ranger midsize pickup truck; all in addition to the new 2018 model F-150 and all geared toward the “evolution,” in the words of Bill Ford, the OEM’s executive chairman, of a “City of Tomorrow” concept.

“By solving the mobility challenge, we have the chance to create a better world for future generations. It’s both an exciting opportunity and a big responsibility,” Ford said during remarks at the 2017 North American International Auto Show. (All photos courtesy of Ford Motor Co.)