A look back: 100 years of Chevy trucks

Model year 2018 will mark 100 years since the American public got its first taste of Chevrolet pickups. But how did it all get started?

Well, according to Chevy, set the clock back more than a century ago. Its factory workers needed to haul around heavy supplies; they modified Chevy production car chassis with essentially a flatbed rear end to help do exactly that.

The utility of a box-ended hauling vehicle was pretty obvious, and quickly led to the One-Ton's production. Chevy calls the 1918-1939 period its "Early Trucks." (Image: Chevrolet)