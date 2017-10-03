Fleet Owner
Home > Resource Center > HD Pickup & Van > A look back: 100 years of Chevy trucks

A look back: 100 years of Chevy trucks

Oct 3, 2017
Comments 0
  • 001a-Chevy-Truck-Generations-01.jpg

    Model year 2018 will mark 100 years since the American public got its first taste of Chevrolet pickups. But how did it all get started?

    Well, according to Chevy, set the clock back more than a century ago. Its factory workers needed to haul around heavy supplies; they modified Chevy production car chassis with essentially a flatbed rear end to help do exactly that.

    The utility of a box-ended hauling vehicle was pretty obvious, and quickly led to the One-Ton's production. Chevy calls the 1918-1939 period its "Early Trucks." (Image: Chevrolet)

    More
  • 001b-Chevy-Truck-Generations-02.jpg

    Stemming originally from Chevy chassis that factory workers modified to haul around heavy supplies and parts, the 1918-1939 period marks the automaker's "Early Trucks." (Image: Chevrolet)

    More
  • 002a-Chevy-Truck-Generations-03.jpg

    In 1942, all Chevrolet factories were converted to support the U.S. military effort in World War II. The OEM built military 6x6 trucks, aircraft engine parts, 90mm cannon barrels and the T17E1 "Staghound," a 14-ton armored car with twin 6-cyl. engines. The look above characterized Chevy trucks built from 1939 to 1946 for the domestic front. (Image: Chevrolet)

    More
  • 003a-Chevy-Truck-Generations-04.jpg

    Ah, here's a style not to be overlooked. The 1947-1955 period would see production of Chevy's "Advance Design" trucks, as seen above. They were made to be bigger, stronger and sleeker, and the Chevrolet 3100 Series became a classic, sporting a five-bar grille and more rounded profile (it's also a favorite guinea pig, so to speak, for classic truck hotrodders). The truck was available in Half-Ton, Three-Quarter-Ton and One-Ton varieties in short or long wheelbases. (Image: Chevrolet)

    More
  • 004a-Chevy-Truck-Generations-05.jpg

    The mid-1950s to the end of that decade marked Chevrolet's Task Force Series of trucks. (Image: Chevrolet)

    More
  • 004b-Chevy 1955 3124 Series Cameo Carrier.jpg

    Chevy's Cameo Carrier was introduced in 1955 with a fleetside design — that is, a pickup box that extends the same width as the rear wheels, rather than a narrower box with the rear wheels reaching farther out — and the Chevy small block V8. It was the first time the engine appeared in a regular production pickup, according to the OEM. (Photo: Chevrolet)

    More
  • 005a-Chevy-Truck-Generations-06.jpg

    The 1960-1966 period saw Chevy's first-generation C/K pickup, which was designed both for work and recreational use. According to Chevrolet, in 1965, almost half of its trucks that'd been sold since 1918 were still on the road. (Image: Chevrolet)

    More
  • 006a-Chevy-Truck-Generations-07.jpg

    In 1967, Chevy introduced the second-generation C/K pickup, which was produced through 1972. The second-gen C/Ks included new features like padded dashboards, energy-absorbing steering wheels and dual-master-cylinder brake systems. The trucks offered engine options of 6-cyl. and small- and large-block V8s. (Image: Chevrolet)

    More
  • 006b-Chevy 1967 C10 Fleetside.jpg

    An ad showing a 1967 Chevy C10 Fleetside pickup's interior. (Image: Chevrolet)

    More
  • 006c-Chevy 1967 C10 Fleetside.jpg

    An ad showing the various recreational uses for which the 1967 Chevy C10 Fleetside was intended. (Image: Chevrolet)

    More
  • 006d-Chevy 1967 C10 Fleetsid.jpg

    Here's a photo showing the 1967 Chevrolet C10 Fleetside pickup. (Photo: Chevrolet)

    More
  • 006e-Chevy 1967 C10 Fleetside.jpg

    Vintage ad showing the 1967 Chevrolet C10 Fleetside pickup. (Image: Chevrolet)

    More
  • 007a-Chevy-Truck-Generations-08.jpg

    Next came the 1973-1987 Chevy trucks, the third generation of the C/K pickups. The OEM introduced square-body styling on these, which it designed to improve aerodynamics and efficiency. (Image: Chevrolet)

    More
  • 007b-Chevy 1973 C30 One-Ton Dually.jpg

    In this era, the third-gen C/K pickups, Chevrolet debuted the C30 One-Ton Dually in 1973. The company claims it as "the first modern heavy duty pickup truck." (Photo: Chevrolet)

    More
  • 007c-Chevy 1973 C30 One-Ton Dually.jpg

    Photo from print showing the 1973 Chevy C30 One-Ton Dually's interior. (Photo: Chevrolet)

    More
  • 007d-Chevy 1973 C30 One-Ton Dually.jpg

    Photo from print showing the 1973 Chevy C30 One-Ton Dually's considerable capabilities in recreational use. (Photo: Chevrolet)

    More
  • 007e-Chevy 1973 C30 One-Ton Dually.jpg

    Photo from print showcasing the 1973 Chevy One-Ton Dually's (naturally) dual rear wheels. (Photo: Chevrolet)

    More
  • 007f-Chevy 1973 C30 One-Ton Dually.jpg

    Photo from print showing the front grille of the 1973 C30 Chevrolet One-Ton Dually, perhaps ushering in the modern era of HD pickup trucks. (Photo: Chevrolet) 

    More
  • 008a-Chevy-Truck-Generations-09.jpg

    It was the height of the Reagan administration, and 1988 also saw the introduction of Chevrolet's fourth generation C/K trucks. (Image: Chevrolet)

    More
  • 008b-Chevy 1988 K1500 Sportside Silverado.jpg

    The new generation of C/K Chevy trucks featured what the OEM calls "a major evolution in cab comfort," as seen in this photo from print. (Photo: Chevrolet)

    More
  • 008c-Chevy 1988 K1500 Sportside Silverado.jpg

    The 1988-1998 Chevrolet pickups got an all-independent front suspension. (Photo: Chevrolet) 

    More
  • 008d-Chevy 1988 K1500 Sportside Silverado.jpg

    The fourth-generation C/K trucks also included Insta-Trac 4WD engagement, which allowed the driver to shift in and out of 4WD without having to leave the cab. (Photo: Chevrolet)

    More
  • 009a-Chevy-Truck-Generations-10.jpg

    In 1999, Chevy renamed its full-size pickups "Silverado." This generation of trucks would continue through 2006. Light -duty models would carry a "1500" name, while HD models would be dubbed "2500" and "3500." (Image: Chevrolet)

    More
  • 009b-Chevy 1999 Silverado 1500 LT Z71.jpg

    The 1999-2006 era Chevrolet trucks were penned with "a muscular aerodynamic design," according to the OEM, and featured a hydroformed frame and new Vortec V8 engines. (Photo: Chevrolet)

    More
  • 009c-Chevy 1999 Silverado 1500 LT Z71.jpg

    In 2000, Chevy added an optional rear driver-side door on the Extended Cab Silverado, giving it four doors. A Crew Cab body was added to the lineup. (Photo: Chevrolet)

    More
  • 009d-Chevy 1999 Silverado 1500 LT Z71.jpg

    In 2000, Chevy added an optional rear driver-side door on the Extended Cab Silverado, giving it four doors. A Crew Cab body was added to the lineup. (Photo: Chevrolet)

    More
  • 009e-Chevy 1999 Silverado 1500 LT Z71.jpg

    The 1999-2006 era Chevy trucks featured a "muscular aerodynamic design" and new Vortec V8 engines. (Photo: Chevrolet)

    More
  • 010a-Chevy-Truck-Generations-11.jpg

    Now approaching the current Chevrolet trucks, the 2007-2013 second-generation Silverados got a hydroform front frame that provided "immense strength and durability," according to the OEM. (Image: Chevrolet)

    More
  • 010b-Chevy 2007 Silverado 1500 LTZ.jpg

    Interior refinements continued for the 2007-2013 Chevrolet pickups. (Photo: Chevrolet)

    More
  • 010c-Chevy 2007 Silverado 1500 LTZ.jpg

    Other advancements for the 2007-2013 Chevy trucks included a coil-over-shock front suspension, rack-and-pinion steering and hydraulic engine mounts. (Photo: Chevrolet)

    More
  • 010d-Chevy 2007 Silverado 1500 LTZ.jpg

    Other advancements for the 2007-2013 Chevy trucks included a coil-over-shock front suspension, rack-and-pinion steering and hydraulic engine mounts. (Photo: Chevrolet)

    More
  • 010e-Chevy 2007 Silverado 1500 LTZ.jpg

    A view of the front grille of the 2007-2013 second-generation Silverado. (Photo: Chevrolet)

    More
  • 010f-Chevy 2007 Silverado 1500 LTZ.jpg

    Other advancements for the 2007-2013 Chevy trucks included a coil-over-shock front suspension, rack-and-pinion steering and hydraulic engine mounts. (Photo: Chevrolet)

    More
  • 011a-Chevy-Truck-Generations-12.jpg

    At last, we arrive at the present. The 2014-2018 Chevrolet trucks were designed "bigger, smarter and more innovative," the company contends. The Silverado 1500 got a new "CornerStep" rear bumper, and an available Duramax diesel engine offers the most power ever in the Silverado HD. (Image: Chevrolet)

    More
  • 011b-Centennial-Edition-Silverado-and-C10-01.jpg

    A 2018 Centennial Edition Silverado shown here next to a 1972 Chevy C10 pickup. (Photo: Chevrolet)

    More
  • 011c-Centennial-Edition-Colorado-15.jpg

    The 2018 Chevrolet Centennial Edition Colorado. (Photo: Chevrolet)

    More
  • 011d-Centennial-Edition-Silverado-05.jpg

    The 2018 Chevrolet Centennial Edition Silverado set against the sunset. (Photo: Chevrolet)

    More

  • Related Galleries / Refresh Gallery

Next year marks the 100th anniversary of Chevrolet's first production truck, the 1918 One-Ton. It'd be a shame to let such a milestone go by uncelebrated, and of course, Chevy isn't.

Not only are there 2018 Centennial Edition Silverado and Colorado pickups heading to dealerships before the end of the year, the automaker has also launched a 100-day event showcasing customers' pickups and loyalty. 

Chevy also released a crop of photos, illustrations and vintage advertisements showcasing the generations of its pickup trucks as they evolved over the years. Check out our slideshow of them with some more info from the OEM.

Through the decades, it also seems Chevy became something of a broken record when it comes to its trucks, repeating a lot of the same things like "reliable," "strong," "work" and "dependable." The automaker addresses that is in the video below.

 

Please or Register to post comments.

New blog posts
From cables to sensors: A wireless approach to truck design
Posted 45 weeks ago
in Trucking Straight Talk
ELDs will put supply chains in a vise. And maybe that’s a good thing.
by Sean Kilcarr
Posted 6 hours ago
in Trucks at Work
It’s your skin in this game
by David Cullen
Posted 2 years ago
in Hammer Lane
Fifty shades of FMCSA
by Avery Vise
Posted 3 years ago
in Down the Road
Next FMCSA boss: The ‘short list’
by Kevin Jones
Posted 16 weeks ago
in Running Lights
NACV shows trucks without drivers won't happen anytime soon
by Neil Abt
Posted 16 hours ago
in The Open Road
The top five benefits of premium diesel
by Cenex
Posted 2 weeks ago
in Shifting Gears
Connect With Us
FleetOwner.com
FleetOwner Related Sites
Copyright © 2017 Penton

Sponsored Introduction Continue on to (or wait seconds) ×