SAF-Holland unveiled two new offerings at the North American Commercial Vehicle (NACV) show this week; a new large-capacity 20,000-lbs. Neway LSZ auxiliary steerable lift axle suspension system and a new retrofit kit for its automatic fifth wheel lighting system, dubbed the Electronic Lock Indicator or “ELI-te,” introduced nearly two years ago.

The new LSZ lift axle offers a more compact size, double the lift speed, improved ride performance, plus easier installation and service, SAF-Holland said.

With an 18.3-in. package size, the LSZ’s design is up to 8i-in. shorter than comparable lift axles, allowing it to fit where others cannot, while providing extra frame rail space for additional equipment – potentially allowing for a reduction in a truck’s overall wheelbase, which would help provide extra maneuverability to get in and out of tight spots.

The LSZ also uses rolling lobe style air springs to provide for a softer ride as well as a proprietary kingpin design that improves maintenance, for if “knuckle components” wear out, they can easily be replaced by removing a single bolt, the company said.

The new retrofit kit for SAF-Holland’s ELI-te automatic fifth wheel lighting system, designed for Holland FW35 Series fifth wheels, features “plug-and-play” technology makes it easier to install.

In addition to the Retrofit Kit, it also available as a replacement top plate or as a complete fifth wheel assembly to replace non-Holland branded fifth wheels.

For a non-drilled top plate, the kit can be ordered with an optional Drilling Tool Kit, the company said, while for converter dolly applications, the electrical connection is designed to be compatible with ABS status signal.