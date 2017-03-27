“Offering LTE connectivity gives organizations the ability to collect data from vehicles, drivers, and devices faster and more reliably than ever before." -PeopleNet's Eric Witty. (Photo by Sean Kilcarr for Fleet Owner)

NASHVILLE. PeopleNet announced it is the first fleet management provider to offer a connection to 4G Long-Term Evolution (LTE) networks, now available through its PeopleNet ConnectedFleet platform. The announcement was made at the 2017 Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) annual meeting.

“The approach we take is that, if you are going to spend money on technology, how do you get additional value?” Eric Witty, vice president of product management, explained to Fleet Owner in an interview here at the TCA exhibit hall.

“It’s not just about solving this or that specific problem with technology; it’s about how you prepare for the future,” he stressed.

Through the ConnectedFleet platform, fleets can connect their drivers, devices and equipment in real-time to improve efficiencies and increase safety, the company noted. With the introduction of LTE connectivity, PeopleNet said its customers can now have the potential for faster connection speeds and the ability to access information more efficiently in geographical areas that previously had little to no coverage.

“The introduction of LTE coverage is part of PeopleNet’s continued efforts to evolve our platform to better serve the needs of our customers—both today and in the long term,” Witty noted.

“Offering LTE connectivity gives organizations the ability to collect data from vehicles, drivers, and devices faster and more reliably than ever before," he added. "This enhanced connectivity can enable quicker decision making when a driver is on duty and also provides more options to drivers who want to stay connected and communicate with family during off-duty time.”

In addition to LTE bandwidth and speed, customers will continue to gain insight into their fleet’s coverage through PeopleNet’s Managed Network, the company pointed out.