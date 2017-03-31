Prestolite Electric and its parent company Zhongshan Broad-Ocean Motor Co., Ltd. (Broad-Ocean) announced participation in the development of advanced efficiency and next-generation technologies to support the initiatives of the SuperTruck II program.

“Our strategic partnership to develop next-gen rotating electric technologies, fueled by the SuperTruck II program, will certainly capitalize on Broad Ocean’s global engineering and manufacturing footprint and their leadership in electric vehicle technologies,” said Nick Laenen, vice president of sales and marketing, North America, South America and Australia, Prestolite Electric. “This activity illustrates our commitment to engineering innovative products and solutions for the Class 8 market in North America and around the world.”

Created by the Department of Energy, the SuperTruck II program is a catalyst in the research and development of technologies that improve heavy duty truck efficiencies. Four SuperTruck II teams were announced last year.

The Prestolite and Leece-Neville product line includes high-output alternators and gear reduction starter motors for on- and off-highway trucks, military applications, mining vehicles, school and city buses, motor coaches and other uses. The company has received certificates of registration to the ISO/TS 16949:2009 Quality Management and ISO 14001:2004 Environmental Management systems.