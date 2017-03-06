Rush's Brian Mulshine, explaining the new links to Cummins and Peterbilt that will soon be available through the RushCare Service Connect platform. (Photo by Sean Kilcarr for Fleet Owner)

The RushCare Service Connect communications platform offered through Rush Enterprises is going to be fully integrated with Cummins and with Peterbilt Motor Co.’s SmartLINQ remote diagnostic system sometime this spring to help broaden the availability of truck repair data to Rush’s customer base.

Launched last year, RushCare Service Connect provides online, on-demand, 360-degree view of the service work being conducted on their vehicles at Rush Truck Centers (RTC) facilities, explained Brian Mulshine, Rush’s director of operations technology and innovation.

Via the RushCare online portal, customers can receive real-time repair updates about their vehicles, establish two-way communication with service advisors and service managers and have complete transparency regarding their vehicle status, he said.

By integration Cummins into the Service Connect system, all communications between Cummins, RTC and customers can be captured and viewed so all parties involved in process can see the entire repair history associated with any vehicle in the system.

Likewise, as Peterbilt expands its SmartLINQ suite of connected technologies this year to include a new service management platform. RushCare Service Connect will be integrated into it as well to provide “seamless” after-sales support for all RTC customers, regardless of where their truck is being serviced.

Mulshine noted that RushCare Service Connect is already fully integrated with third-party service event management systems, including Decisiv and Navistar’s OnCommand Repair Advocate, as well as any internal system developed by RTC’s customers.

“One of the most important aspects of our system is that it can help organize our customers’ communications in a single place,” he noted. “When our platform includes integration with Cummins, Peterbilt SmartLINQ as well as Decisiv and Navistar OnCommand Repair Advocate, customers can have a truly holistic view of their fleet in a single portal and importantly, be alerted to repair and maintenance needs and take action as needed.”

Via the RushCare online portal, which is also available via tablet or mobile device, customers can request new service, review and approve repair orders quickly and easily and document all aspects of service events, anytime and anywhere.

The system also has the ability to sort information within the platform so customers can review the vehicles at each repair status level and expand for more detailed information, Mulshine noted, and incorporates the vehicle maintenance record standards (VMRS) with visual indicators for easy identification by users.

Other new RushCare Service Connect capabilities include: allowing customers to track annual inspection and license plate expiration dates; allowing customers to add maintenance schedules for any of their vehicles in the system and instantly request a service appointment with an RTC location when necessary.

RushCare Service Connect is also fully integrated with the company’s own telematics offering, powered by Geotab, Mulshine said, which can provide customers with real-time vehicle and driver risk alerts as well as truck data needed for analyzing and improving fleet efficiency.

In other news, Rush recently updated its 84-page catalog that features over 6,500 all-makes trucks parts divided into 14 sections.

Those sections cover: brakes and wheel end; cab; chemicals and lubricants; drivetrain; electrical; engine; fifth wheels and landing gear; HVAC; lighting; safety; steering and suspension; technology; tools and shop supplies; plus the Rush-branded Rig Tough Truck Parts collection.

The catalog is available for viewing online at: http://www.rushtruckcenters.com/all-makes.