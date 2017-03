Nissan's compact NV200 van proved so popular that General Motors struck a deal with the OEM to re-badge a version of it as the Chevrolet City Express van four years ago .

Nissan recently finished " filling out " its line of TITAN pickup trucks with the addition of a "king Cab" configuration. Seen here is the crew cab version, one of three cab sizes Nissan offers for the TITAN.

The NV Cargo X stands over seven-and-a-half feet tall on 37-inch tires and is powered by a Cummins 5.0-liter V8 turbocharged diesel engine transplanted from a Nissan TITAN XD full-size pickup. This diesel cranks out 310 hp and 555 ft.-lbs. of torque.

The NV Cargo X also features a custom-modified off-road suspension system with enough suspension travel and wheel-well clearance to fit a set of 37-in. General Grabber X3 tires. While the front suspension is 100% custom built, the rear suspension retains the NV Cargo's standard leaf spring design.

The four-wheel-drive Cummins diesel-powered Nissan NV2500 HD concept van – known as the NV Cargo X – debuted in February at the Chicago Auto Show. Built in partnership with off-road builder and "Xtreme Off-Road" television show host Ian Johnson, the Cargo X is designed to highlight the “versatility” and “ruggedness” of its fully-boxed ladder frame, 234 cubic feet of cargo space, and standard reinforced outfitter mounting points.

Tiago Castro, director of light commercial vehicles sales & marketing for Nissan North America, noted that each of the commercial models the OEM displayed at the Work Truck Show – including the high-roof NV cargo van seen here – features a 5-year/100,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty.

At the 2017 NTEA Work Truck Show, Nissan showed off a bevy of its pickups and vans in “work truck mode.” The OEM also brought one of its unique concept vehicles to the show as well: the NV Cargo X, a Cummins-powered off-road van. (All photos by Sean Kilcarr for Fleet Owner)