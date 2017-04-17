Decisiv recommends that fleets use electronic inspections and automated “closed loop” workflow and notification protocols, as well as more stringent data reporting and analytics, to reduce and hopefully eliminate undesired roadside inspection outcomes.

Michael Riemer, vice president of product and channel marketing for Decisiv Inc., will tell you that there is a difference between “big data” and “lots of data” because, in many cases, fleets have lots of data that’s actually of poor quality – and it’s that type of low-grade, inaccurate data that can trip up their maintenance practices and lead to potential roadside inspection failures down the road.

“Hand-entered invoices with poor VMRS [vehicle maintenance reporting standards] coding, paper inspection forms transcribed with errors, and limited oversight on external repairs are just a few of the culprits,” he explained to Fleet Owner.

“However, with better tools, ‘lots of data’ can become useful ‘big data’ which can improve decision making while significantly reducing and possibly even eliminate unscheduled service events,” Reimer said.

He also noted that roadside inspection violations are typically the direct result of poorly managed and executed preventive maintenance (PM) and inspection programs – ones often relying on faulty data.

“Too many fleets continue to rely on paper-based solutions where tracking results and capturing usable data is difficult and error prone,” Reimer explained. “Too many fleets also rely on excel spreadsheets and other manual tracking mechanisms for PM compliance.”

For that reason, he said Decisiv recommends that fleets use electronic inspections and automated “closed loop” workflow and notification protocols, as well as more stringent data reporting and analytics, to reduce and hopefully eliminate undesired roadside inspection outcomes.

“Data access is also critical both during and after service events,” he stressed. “If you rely only on after the fact data capture you miss opportunities to course correct or change the outcome.”

For instance, Reimer said going into a service event with knowledge of fault code severity, recommended repair plans, past performance of your specific service providers including average downtime, pending operations and maintenance status as well as any OEM recalls and service bulletins arms you with information to make the best decision possible for your fleet and your driver – especially if it’s managed in the shop and not on the side of the road.

Reimer offers some other data tips designed to allow big data to help fleets avoid “bad outcomes” from roadside inspections: