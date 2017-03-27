Fleet Owner
Gawk at MATS 2017 show trucks with us

Mar 27, 2017
LOUISVILLE. After you've spent a MATS going frequently to and fro the conference's south and west wings, you'll find that the show truck area way out back does take a bit of getting to. But it's well worth the hike.

For the complete run of 2017 MATS show trucks, don't miss the compilation from our sister publication American Trucker's editor Kevin Jones. But did you think a Fleet Owner editor could resist the show truck lot himself and some fresh air and sunshine too? Talk sense.

Here's the first round of standouts from the tricked-out, wild show trucks at this year's Mid-America Trucking Show in a walkaround from FO Senior Editor Aaron Marsh.

Round Two:

MATS 2017 show trucks: Particular beauties

Round Three:

Some very rare ones in there, too, at MATS 2017

