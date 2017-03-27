MATS 2017 show trucks: Particular beauties

LOUISVILLE. Regardless of the ultimate winners, the expanse of show trucks at the Mid-America Trucking Show was packed with memorable trucks everywhere you could look. Here's the second round of standouts among the show trucks at this year's Mid-America Trucking Show in a walkaround from FO Senior Editor Aaron Marsh.

For the complete run of 2017 MATS show trucks, don't miss the compilation from our sister publication American Trucker's editor Kevin Jones.

On to Round Three:

Some very rare ones in there, too, at MATS 2017

Back to Round One:

Gawk at MATS 2017 show trucks with us