Some rare and ultra-custom ones in there, too, at MATS 2017

Mar 27, 2017
LOUISVILLE. Scattered among the later-model show trucks at MATS this year was the occasional very rare old dog like a 1948 Chevrolet tractor or 1955 Kenworth 521 or a classic 1975 Kenworth W900A, among the many custom late-model trucks. Here's the third round of standouts among the show trucks at this year's Mid-America Trucking Show in a walkaround from FO Senior Editor Aaron Marsh.

For the complete stack of 2017 MATS show trucks, don't miss the compilation from our sister publication American Trucker's editor Kevin Jones.

